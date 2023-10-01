QU Health Faculty Placed In Esteemed List Of ASCP

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) Health announced that Dr Maha al-Asmakh, associate professor and head of Biomedical Sciences Department at the College of Health Sciences, has been selected as one of the 40 high-achieving esteemed honorees in the American Society of Clinical Pathology's (ASCP) 2023 Under Forty list.

This recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to the field of clinical laboratory sciences and underscores QU's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research, a statement said.

The ASCP president, Dr Marsha Kinney, said:“ASCP's 40 Under Forty programme is an opportunity to recognise the next generation of pathology and medical laboratory leaders from around the globe.”

Dr Asma al-Thani, vice-president of Health and Medical Sciences, said:“Dr. Maha al-Asmakh's inclusion in the prestigious ASCP 2023 40 Under Forty list is a testament to her exceptional dedication and contributions to the field. Her innovative work continues to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals at QU and beyond.”

Dr al-Asmakh said:“I am very proud to be the first Qatari to be selected for this prestigious ASCP 40 under forty programme. I am honoured to represent my country, showcase my achievements in the field of clinical laboratory sciences, and highlight the contribution of QU and my department in educating the young generations of clinical laboratory scientists in Qatar.”

Dr Hanan Abdul Rahim, dean of the College of Health Sciences, said, Dr al-Asmakh's significant achievement highlights her commitment to excellence in clinical laboratory sciences research and teaching.

“As the head of the Biomedical Sciences Department, Dr al-Asmakh oversees our NAACLS-accredited bachelor programme as well as the Master programme, working to provide the highest quality education for the future generations of laboratory scientists.”

During the recent QU's Annual Convocation 2023, Dr al-Asmakh received a special honour dedicated to international achievement. Her remarkable contributions to academia highlight QU's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research on an international scale, the statement added.

