BIG Relief For Canada Work Permit Applicants As IRCC Decides To Fast Track Processing With Automation

In a big relief for applicants, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is planning to implement automation to fast-track the processing of post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) and work permit extensions. The move comes as Canada is facing large backlogs in processing PGWP and work permit extensions.Also Read: US issues record number of visas to Indian students amid India-Canada rowAs per IRCC, the tools are reviewed routinely to make sure they work as intended and that the results are consistent with applications that receive a full human review. The immigration authority clarified that only an IRCC officer can refuse an application; the automated tools do not refuse or recommend refusing applications.Why automated tools for processing PGWP?As per IRCC, the tools take on most clerical and repetitive tasks related to sorting applications, allowing officers to focus their attention on assessing applications and making final decisions. The tools sort applications using rules developed by IRCC officers based on the legislative and regulatory criteria for the program. After the introduction of automation, the files will be directed to the correct officers for further processing based on office capabilities and officer expertise.Also Read: Canada continues issuing visa for Indians despite diplomatic disputeMoreover, the eligibility function of the tools identifies routine applications for streamlined processing, accelerating our work. When reviewing an application, the tools assess whether it is a routine case and can determine that an applicant is eligible for a work permit extension or PGWP using criteria developed by IRCC officers. The file is then sent to an officer to determine if the applicant remains admissible to Canada and make the final decision.Applications that do not have their eligibility approved automatically may still be manually approved following review by an officer, the IRCC said in a statement.



