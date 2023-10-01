Mental Health Equally Vital As Physical: Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Recognising the critical importance of mental health in overall well-being, Dr. Sameer Moopan, Chairman and Managing Director of Wellkins Medical Centre, has underscored the significance of mental well-being and its profound impact on physical health.

Dr. Moopan emphasised that mental well-being plays an important role in a person's overall health, as stress can adversely affect not only one's mental state but also physical health, including heart health.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the undeniable link between stress and physical health issues, dispelling the outdated stigma surrounding mental healthcare.

“People dying because of heart attack is not just the cholesterol, hypertension, blood sugar, it's also stress. And people have now understood, after COVID-19, that stress has an impact on health of people, and this is one area that we want to concentrate on and make people understand that you need to take care of your mental health,” Dr. Moopan told The Peninsula.

“Earlier there was a stigma like somebody asked you to do a counselling with a psychologist and they will say no, I'm not mentally ill. Now, people understand that it's not illness, it's actually for the well-being, mental well-being that we are talking about - take out that stress and to work more efficiently,” he continued.

“It's essential to take care of your mental health,” Dr. Moopan added.“Stress can affect your heart and thought processes, and it's not limited to those who are severely ill or labelled as mentally ill.”

He explained that every individual experiences stress to some degree, and it's crucial to address it.

Moreover, he advised to take the time to self-reflect, engage in open conversations with friends and family, and seek advice from medical professionals if needed. The stigma associated with seeking help for mental well-being is fading away, he stressed.

Furthermore, Dr. Moopan shared exciting news regarding a mental health measurement device that has received approval from the Ministry of Public Health. This machine, which is available at Wellkins assesses mental health by measuring arterial pressure and utilising a unique calculation method. The device provides individuals with insights into their mental well-being, helping them identify specific areas of concern and receive corrective advice.

It takes just one minute to complete the test, akin to a pulse oximetry reading, where individuals sit calmly without distractions. The results are generated within minutes, giving people a tangible tool to proactively manage their mental health.

Dr. Moopan also revealed plans for an upcoming mental health service at Welkins. He said that they have established a collaboration with an organisation that enables them to provide a full healthcare package that addresses both physical and mental health which they will officially launch soon.