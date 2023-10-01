Biman Wins Nine Awards At Sharetrip Monitor Airline Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Biman Bangladesh Airlines bagged the Gold Awards in the 'Best Economy Class' and 'Best In-Flight Meal in Economy Class' categories respectively at 'ShareTrip Monitor Airline of the Year 2023' held at InterContinen-tal Dhaka on September 20.

The airline won bronze awards in the Most Customer Friendly Airline (Domestic), Best Regional Airline, Best In-flight Entertainment, Best In-flight Service (Domestic), Best On-time Performance (Domestic), Airline of the Year and Domestic Airline of the Year categories respectively.

Director Administration and Human Resources (Joint Secretary) Md Siddiqur Rahman, Director Marketing and Sales (Joint Secretary) Md Kamrul Hasan Khan and Director Customer Service (Joint Secretary) Md Matiul Islam Chowdhury received the awards respectively on behalf the organisation.