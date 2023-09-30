President's Office Calls On Portugal To Assist In Promoting Peace Formula In International Arena

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine has called on Portugal to contribute to the promotion of the Peace Formula in the international arena, including by involving the countries of the Global South.

According to the president's press service , Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with a delegation headed by Secretary of State of the Ministry of Defense of Portugal Carlos Pires.

Zhovkva thanked Portugal for its strong condemnation of Russia's military aggression and for its assistance in the defense, financial and humanitarian spheres.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Pires praised the initiative of the Presidential Office to hold the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv. This format is an impetus for future fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign companies by establishing joint production of weapons, repair of equipment and development of defense technologies, he said.

Zhovkva thanked Portugal for joining the tank coalition and for supporting the establishment of the aircraft coalition.

The parties also discussed the involvement of Portugal in the implementation of certain points of the Peace Formula.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office called on Portugal to assist in promoting the Peace Formula in the international arena, in particular by engaging the countries of the Global South.

Photo: President's Office