Snapdeal Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka: Check Dates, Discounts And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Snapdeal is set to launch first sale of the festive season called the Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka. The sale is scheduled to begin from 8 October-15 October. Currently, another Snapdeal's Toofani sale is going on which is set to end tomorrow i.e. on 1 October.

Speaking about the festive sale, the e-commerce company in a press release said discounts will range from 50-90 percent on products across various categories.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Schedule revealed, top deals, bank offers and moreTop deals during Snapdeal Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka:As per the press statement, the fashion and beauty will take center stage with up to 60 percent off plus extra 20 percent off on 50000+ styles and top brands.It said that brands including Campus will have up to 60 percent Off while Asian (up to 70%), Liberty (up to 80%), Rangita (up to 80%), Bewakoof (minimum 50% Off), Hometales (up to 80% Off), Joy (up to 40% Off), Denver (up to 50% Off).Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Schedule, deals, offers on Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, moreAnnouncing the sale, Spokesperson of Snapdeal said,“For this festive season, we bring a special selection to cater to the varied needs of our users. The festive season is about indulgence - buying for yourself, family and friends. Our festive assortment is focused on meeting our customers' expectations - high-quality products at great prices.”Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Heavy discount on Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 7, Moto Edge 30. Details here\"The sleek design of our app enhances the user interface and overall shopping experience, making it a visual delight for all. Our offers and range, mirroring the latest trends, ensure that our customers stay at the forefront of style,\" the spokesperson added.Apart from Snapdeal, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho too are also set to begin their festive season sale soon.

Earlier on Friday, Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho that it will begin its festive season sale on October 6, a day before Flipkart and Amazon festive sale goes live. 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale' is the company's first festive sale where over 400 brands will sell their products either directly or through their authorised partner on the platform's digital store 'Meesho Mall'."The Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, beginning on October 6, aims to fulfil the festive shopping aspirations of billions of Indians," Meesho, Chief Experience Officer, Growth, Megha Agwarwal, said in a statement.

