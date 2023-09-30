Natural Gas Delivery To Factories Enhances Sector's Competitiveness-JCI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.30 (Petra) -Head of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, said delivering natural gas to factories would contribute to enhancing Jordanian industrial sector's competitiveness.Jaghbir indicated that high cost of production, especially energy prices, is the key obstacle to industry competitiveness locally and globally.During participation in a meeting to introduce services provided by Jordan Liquefied Gas Company in the natural gas field, Jaghbir said the company's truck-delivered compressed natural gas project would provide an effective solution to enable the industrial sector to use natural gas produced locally in Risha field area.According to a JCI statement Saturday, Jaghbir noted issue of transition to using natural gas in Jordan's industrial sector is gaining "remarkable" strategic importance in terms of its impact in contributing to supporting various economic sectors, in addition to its role in attracting multiple new investments to the Kingdom.Jaghbir noted benefit of natural gas in Jordan's industrial sector so far has not been as desired, due to the significant increase in the initial investment costs for the infrastructure necessary to deliver it through pipelines to factories.Jaghbir also lauded Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' role in the government's adoption of a project to deliver natural gas to industrial estates of Muwaqqar and Rawdah, to contribute to reducing operational costs for industrial companies, increasing their production capabilities and creating more job opportunities, in addition to attracting new industrial investments that use natural gas.Saving rates per current prices in the event of switching to using natural gas reach 68%, as an alternative to diesel, 46% to replace liquefied petroleum gas and 40% as a substitute for fuel oil, according to official estimates.