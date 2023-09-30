Ukraine Will Become New Military Production Center In Europe - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said he is convinced that in the future, Ukraine will become a new center for the production of high-quality military products in Europe.

The head of government said this during the First International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Everyone is aware of the risks, but those who think strategically also understand that Ukraine will become a new military production center in Europe. Today, we are already cooperating with partner countries on the restoration of Western military equipment. In addition, the issue of creating a closed cycle for the production of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition in Ukraine is being worked out. We are creating joint ventures and service centers, which helps gradually integrate the Ukrainian defense industry into the industrial production and industrial environment of partner countries," Shmyhal said.

According to him, now more than ever, Ukraine needs the efficient work of state defense enterprises, factories, and bureaus. For this purpose, Ukraine's state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom was transformed into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry, and corporate governance is being introduced there.

"But we need more. That is why this forum is being held at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The goal of the event is to bring together world arms manufacturers in Ukraine together with Ukrainian arms manufacturers for the sake of joint development, joint promising projects," he said.

In 2024, the Ukrainian government plans to allocate about UAH 48 billion to finance the Army of Drones project. The same amount is to be earmarked for the production of weapons and ammunition.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram