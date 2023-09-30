ESL: Benyettou Brace Disappoints Al Rayyan Umm Salal, Al Ahli Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Captain Mohamed Benyettou scored a brace (45+4, 52) after Ayoub Assal's 16th-minute strike as Al Wakrah secured a vital 3-2 victory against Al Rayyan at Al Janoub Stadium in their week 5 clash of the Expo Stars League (ESL), yesterday.

Achraf Bencharki and Rodrigo Tabata scored for Al Rayyan, but those goals couldn't stop Al Rayyan from losing their first game of the season.

The defeat spoiled Al Rayyan's chance of reclaiming the top spot of the League standings after Al Sadd overcame them on Thursday.

Al Rayyan stayed at the second spot with 12 points, while Al Wakrah reduced the gap to stage a close third with 11 points. Table toppers Al Sadd have 13 points in their account.

The match began with an early lead for Al Rayyan, thanks to Bencharki's clinical right-footed strike from outside the box in the 7th minute. This well-executed play followed a pinpoint pass from Gabriel Pereira, catching Al Wakrah's goalkeeper Saoud Al Khater off guard.

However, the lead didn't last long as Al Wakrah swiftly retaliated. Captain Mohamed Benyettou's precise pass found Jacinto Dala, who skillfully navigated through Al Rayyan's defense. Dala's powerful shot was parried by goalkeeper Fahad Younes, but Assal was in the right place at the right time to tap in the equaliser.

As the first half drew to a close, Benyettou made his presence felt once again. In the added time of the first half, he capitalised on a knock-down header from Trent Sainsbury's pass, pushing the ball into the net and giving Al Wakrah a 2-1 lead. Benyettou continued to shine early in the second half, securing his brace with a header from a Lucas Mendes corner.

Tabata responded swiftly for Al Rayyan with a clinical left-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box, reducing the deficit to 3-2. The assist came from Bassam Al Rawi. Despite late efforts by Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah's defense held firm, and a stoppage-time attempt by Roger Guedes was denied by the vigilant Al Wakrah goalkeeper.

Earlier, Umm Salal continued their winning run by beating Al Shamal 3-1 at Al Bayt Stadium. Nasser Ibrahim (27th minute), Kenji Gorre (52nd minute) and Andy Delort (90+3 minute penalty) were on target for Umm Salal, who recorded their second successive win of the season. Ali Olwan (45+1 minute) scored the only goal for Al Shamal.

Umm Salal, who had defeated Al Ahli 3-1 in Week 4 for their first points, moved on to eight points, while Al Shamal remained on three points.

In the late match of the day, Al Ahli clinched their first victory of the season by defeating Muaither 4-2 at Al Thumama Stadium.

Al Ahli's goals were scored by Yazan Al Naimat (26), Naeem Al Seliti (30), Amin Al Tahi (56) and Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (90+3). Dennis Albeck (66) and Ramon Gines (68) scored for Muaither.