Kerala: No Change In Electricity Rate Till Oct 31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Regulatory Commission has issued an order reassuring the public that electricity rates in the state will remain the same for the next month as well. As per the order, the current rates will continue until October 31 or until new tariffs are implemented.

Earlier, there had been a request from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to increase rates. However, the Regulatory Commission had initiated proceedings against KSEB's demand to increase the rate by 41 paise per unit.

Meanwhile, the 19-paisa surcharge will continue for the month of October, as previously mandated. This order was issued earlier. The most important relief for the people is that a major blackout has been averted for the time being.

Earlier, the Electricity Minister, K. Krishnankutty, stated on August 17 that due to the current water shortage in the state's dams, they would need to acquire additional electricity through money. To address this situation, it appears that electricity rates may need to be raised. The state is expected to spend approximately Rs. 10 crore per day to purchase the required extra electricity. The final decision regarding any rate adjustments will be determined by the regulatory board.