Arlington Baptist University Hires New Directors

Arlington, Texas Sep 29, 2023

-

Arlington Baptist University announces Giffin Jones and Chris Hopper as new Directors of Alumni and Church Relations and Business Development, respectively. Arlington Baptist University is excited to support and embrace these men in these new roles in our effort to strengthen and expand the mission of Arlington Baptist University.

Griffin Jones grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from ABC and the University of Texas at Arlington in 1977. He traveled with singing groups across the United States representing ABC during his time as a student. After graduation, he became a professor at ABU teaching Bible courses, and history, and coached from 1977-1988. He earned his master's degree from UTA and his Ph.D. from TCU. In 1988, Griffin joined Temple Baptist Church, Odessa, Texas and served as Associate, Executive and Co-Pastor until becoming Lead Pastor in 2000. In 2007, he led the church to relocate and is now a multi-site church: Crossroads Fellowship. During this time, he was also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and the Founder and Board President of Compass Academy Charter School. At the time of his retirement in July 2020, Crossroads had four campuses and averaged 3,500 attendees. Griffin Jones has continued to speak in churches locally as well as in other states, leads staff development retreats, and continues to mentor young pastors. He anticipates God's ongoing plan for him and his wife, Susie, in continuing to connect people to Jesus Christ and help them become fully devoted followers of Him.

Chris Hopper is no stranger to Arlington Baptist University. After attending ABU over two decades ago he went on to use his experience to serve his community as a student and missions pastor. Now in the field of business development, he will use his networking and development abilities to further the mission of ABU and be part of fundraising and expansion for future ABU projects. Chris has been married for 18 years and has three sons. Now more than ever he has a sincere desire to support and serve in Christ honoring higher education.