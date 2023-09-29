SRS Distribution Announces Expansion In The Southeast With The Acquisition Of Sunniland Corporation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRS Distribution Inc. (“SRS”) announced today that it has acquired Sunniland Corporation (“Sunniland” or the“Company”), a distributor of residential & commercial roofing products and related accessories. The Company also provides professional grade fertilizers to the landscape supply market. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.













Headquartered in Sanford, Florida, Sunniland was founded in 1884 and is currently owned and operated by Tom Moore. The Company has a branch network of 22 locations across Florida and South Georgia. Tom and the rest of the Company's leadership team will continue to lead Sunniland's dedicated employee base under the existing brand, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Dan Tinker, President and CEO of SRS, commented,“We could not be more excited to welcome Tom and the Sunniland team to the SRS family. The Company is one of the most respected independents in the industry and will be an excellent fit within our existing branch network in the important Florida market. We have known Tom and admired his business for many years and are truly excited for what we can now accomplish together.”

Tom Moore, owner of the Company, commented,“My family and I have spent over 40 years building Sunniland's brand, reputation, and culture. We have always prided ourselves on being an independent distributor, so the decision to join forces with SRS was not taken lightly. SRS' employee-first mentality and familial atmosphere has created a truly unique platform where promoting exceptional customer service is at the heart of everything they do. I firmly believe SRS is the best home for our people and the business we've built and am confident that the future is bright for our two great companies.”

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 740 locations across 45 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Dan R. Tinker

President & CEO

SRS Distribution Inc.



Phone: (214) 491-4149



Fax: (214) 491-4156