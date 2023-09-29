Uzbekistan And EU Countries Significantly Boost Trade Turnover Volumes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The trade exchange between Uzbekistan and EU member states reached a total of more than 2.95 billion euros from January through July 2023, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend .

During the reporting period, the trade volume between Uzbekistan and EU countries surged by 25.75 percent in contrast to the initial 7 months of the year prior (2.35 billion euros).

Uzbekistan's exports to the EU reached nearly 423.43 million euros from January through July 2023, reflecting an 11 percent decrease compared to the corresponding months of 2022, when it was 471.21 million euros.

Nevertheless, Uzbekistan increased its imports from EU countries by 34 percent in the initial 7 months of 2023, in contrast to the period of January through July 2022 (1.88 billion euros), reaching a total of 2.53 billion euros.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU countries reached 4.61 billion euros last year, which is 41 percent more than in 2021, when it amounted to 2.77 billion euros.