(MENAFN- KNN India) Army To Procure 400 New Artillery Guns From Indian Firms

New Delhi, Sept 29 (KNN) The Indian Army is soon expected to issue a tender to buy 400 new howitzers, an artillery weapon, under a Rs 750 million deal, reported India Today.

This comes under its major modernisation plan and will fully rely on Indian firms.







A proposal has been moved to buy the artillery, as part of the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) category.

The purchase would give a major boost to the domestic firms in the sector, top defence sources told India Today.

In the last decade, four contracts have been concluded for procurement of 155 mm howitzers. These gun systems have already been inducted and a number of regiments are being equipped with these weapons.

These gun systems include -- Dhanush, Sharang, Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH) and K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns.

(KNN Bureau)