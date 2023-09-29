Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $100,000 To The University Of Houston Energy Transition Institute

(MENAFN- 3BL) HOUSTON, September 29, 2023 /3BL/ - The Baker Hughes Foundation announced a $100,000 grant to the University of Houston Energy Transition Institute to support environmental justice research and workforce development programs. The UH Energy Transition Institute (ETI) is focused on the creation and use of reliable, affordable, environmentally responsible energy for all through a just and equity-driven pathway.

The grant will help the university address the impact of energy transition solutions in communities and geographical areas that bear a larger than average burden of energy and environmental impacts. It will help ETI develop a framework for analyzing the environmental footprint of energy generation and energy use processes, focused on understanding emissions and environmental and human health impacts. In addition, it will also support the university Energy Scholars Program, which provides undergraduate students the opportunity to participate in research programs focused on carbon management, hydrogen, and circular plastics.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Baker Hughes Foundation, the UH Energy Transition Institute will be able to expand its cutting-edge work on the social and community impacts of energy projects and new clean technologies, and address critical workforce development needs,” said Joe Powell, founding executive director of the UH Energy Transition Institute.“We are grateful for the opportunity to further empower students at UH, collaborate with industry and drive towards a sustainable and just energy transition, with development of metrics to show the way.”

This grant aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission of supporting the communities where we conduct business and building the energy workforce of the future. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – specifically SDG 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

“We are proud to support the University of Houston in its environmental justice research and workforce development programs. At Baker Hughes, we strive to take energy forward, and are committed to a fair and just energy transition,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Allyson Book.“Novel educational approaches centered around social, climate and environmental justice are crucial to creating a sustainable future for generations to come.”

“We look forward to working with the Baker Hughes Foundation to address grand challenges in energy and chemicals and create a sustainable and equitable future for all,” said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president of energy and innovation at UH.“The University of Houston aims to transform lives and communities through education, research, innovation and service in a real-world setting. I am confident that working together we will make a greater impact.”

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website .

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.