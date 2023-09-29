Eturnity Addresses The Energy Transition's Digital Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eturnity recently secured CHF 8 Million in funding.

CHUR, GRAUBUENDEN, SWITZERLAND, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Amid the energy transition, industries like solar and heating are struggling with an increasing demand and a concurrent shortage of skilled professionals. The digital interface linking manufacturers & distributors to their installers remains underdeveloped, posing obstacles to a swift energy transition.Eturnity Ltd., a Swiss software scaleup, has risen to this challenge, introducing a digital solution that seamlessly integrates the multiple stakeholders in the energy transition domain. Their pioneering software not only facilitates smoother interactions for manufacturers & distributors with their installers of solar, heating, and e-charging components, but also improve the efforts of installers and energy suppliers. Eturnity's primary goal is to expedite Europe's decarbonization process by compensating for the skilled worker deficit.Eturnity's CEO Matthias Wiget stressed, "To keep pace with Europe's decarbonization targets, we must infuse efficiency into our processes. Eturnity's software solution offers this efficiency, streamlining operations for everyone in the climate-tech sector. Our digital solutions enable quicker system sales by installers, propelling Europe closer to its decarbonization goals."Eturnity recently secured CHF 8 Million in funding.Spotting the vital role of digitization in the energy sector, investors have rallied behind Eturnity's vision. The scaleup recently secured 8MCHF in a previous series A financing round, foreseen for software enhancements and penetration into pivotal European markets.Bolstering their trajectory, Eturnity is thrilled to partner with Belgian investors, Junction Growth Investors , who infuse the endeavor with their extensive industry and internationalization expertise, drawing from successes with sonnen, zolar, REstore, and Lampiris. With this collaboration, the financing round now reaches its completion, robustly backed by both Junction and Alantra as a lead investor, solidifying Eturnity's position in the renewable energy digital frontier.Vincent Gregoir of Junction Growth Investors expressed his enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to co-invest in Eturnity alongside Alantra's Klima fund , forming a consortium with an international reach and a complementary mix of knowhow and expertise. Our expertise in the renewable energy landscape, B2B SaaS models, and cross-border growth strategies will complement Eturnity's mission. We are resolute in aiding Eturnity's pursuit to digitalize clean energy stakeholders, believing that their software suite will catalyze a broader shift towards renewable energy and efficient HVAC solutions for households."

Alain Monnet

Eturnity Ltd.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube