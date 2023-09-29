Türkiye Signs Deal For Natural Gas Exports To Moldova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas to Moldova via pipeline
starting Oct. 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS)
announced on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.
The agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy
Trading will cover the export of 2 million cubic meters of natural
gas daily to Moldova.
BOTAS Chairman and General Manager Burhan Ozcan and East Gas
Energy Trading Company General Manager Nicolai Gaborak signed the
agreement on Thursday.
BOTAS continues to support Europe's energy supply security with
the export agreements it has made one after another, the company
said in a press release.
Türkiye entered into agreements to send gas to neighboring
countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, over
the previous months.
"BOTAS continues to make new export agreements by taking
advantage of its infrastructure investments, advanced transmission
system, geographical location and the advantages provided by this
strong infrastructure," the company said.
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107161647
