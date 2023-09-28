Commerce Committee Recommends Withdrawal Of Minera Bill

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Commerce Commission of the National Assembly recommended Thursday morning, September 28, to the Executive Body to withdraw the bill that establishes the contract with Minera Panamá.

The group of deputies from the different benches that make up the Commerce Commission agreed to suspend the discussion of the bill.

According to the deputies, they made the decision to suspend the discussion in the first debate of bill No. 1043 because several points must be analyzed.

After making that decision, the deputies worked on a resolution to request the Executive Branch to withdraw the bill from the National Assembly.



Earlier in the day construction workers had demonstrated in front of the Assembly against the mining contract.