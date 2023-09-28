Cinc Zaluzhnyi Speaks With UK Chief Od Defense Staff Issue Of Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi discussed with Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin the situation at the front and the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Zaluzhnyi reported on the meeting via the X social network and Telegram.

"I told him about defensive and offensive actions on the frontline. We discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian military. Separately I emphasized the need for our air defence augmentation. I thanked him for this visit and support in Ukraine`s fight against russian aggression," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As reported earlier today, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov briefed Britain's Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps on the latest battlefield developments and Ukraine's urgent needs.