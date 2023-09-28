21St Doha Forum On December 10-11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 21st edition of Doha Forum will reconvene on December 10-11 this year at the Sheraton Hotel Doha.

The forum's 21st edition will bring together policymakers, world leaders, and experts from around the world under the theme 'Building Shared Futures'.

It will shed light on the proactive systems-level and solutions-focused discussions, across a diverse and multicultural world, to create sustainable systems solutions.

Building on the success of previous editions, Doha Forum will also facilitate in-depth discussions on a wider range of topics, including economic development, environmental sustainability, food security, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical dynamics, to name but a few.

Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, commented, "We are delighted to announce that Doha Forums 21st edition will take place on the 10 and 11 December under the theme Building Shared Futures. Bringing together diverse perspectives, fostering collaboration, and driving positive change through diplomacy, dialogue and diversity, Doha Forum will once again address the pressing and current issues of our time."

In advance of the event in December, Doha Forum also successfully launched Season 3 of its acclaimed podcast series, Global Reboot, with a live taping in New York on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly. The podcast, in partnership with Foreign Policy, was launched on 21 September to a live audience at the Rockefeller Centre where host Ravi Agrawal, editor and chief of Foreign Policy, spoke to Deputy High Commissioner of the United Nations Refugee Agency, Kelly Clements.

Previously held on March 26-27, 2022, the 20th edition of Doha Forum welcomed more than 2,300 guests in Qatar, including more than 200 panelists from 142 nationalities and 104 countries, who contributed to more than 50 sessions across the two-day event under the theme Transforming for a New Era.

More than 30 signings and individual MoUs took place during Doha Forum 2022, which hosted more than 350 international and local media. Doha Forums Viewpoint series returned with more than 40 VVIP interviews, while ECFR, Foreign Policy, RUSI, Wilson Centre, Stimson Centre, Doha Debates and HBKU used an on-site podcast studio to capture the latest views of the thought leaders in attendance at the event.

Doha Forum's mission is to provide a leading platform for policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and work towards solutions for the most pressing issues facing our planet. Its values are rooted in integrity, understanding, and innovation, valuing diverse perspectives while striving to foster a culture of mutual respect.

