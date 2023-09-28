Dubai To Host Exclusive B2B Event Showcasing European Fresh Fruits

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) An exclusive B2B event is set to take place on October 10th, 2023, at 16:30, at the prestigious International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai. The event, hosted within the framework of the European program "EU Fresh Fruit Gift," promises to be a unique opportunity for participants from various sectors, including Horeca, importers, distributors, wholesalers, grocery chain representatives, bloggers, and journalists, to engage with representatives of contributing organizations.

Attendees will have the privilege of savoring delectable cherries from Greece and blueberries and raspberries from Romania, all while exploring potential collaboration prospects. This gathering will also provide insights into the European program "EU Fresh Fruit Gift" and its initiatives, with expert chefs from ICCA Dubai on hand to analyze the products' merits and create enticing dishes featuring the promoted fruits.

The EU-funded "EU Fresh Fruit Gift" campaign is dedicated to promoting fresh European cherries and blueberries from Greece and Romania among consumers in India, the UAE, and the UK. Key participating organizations include the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" (AC Rachi) from Greece, serving as the coordinator, and The Association of South Fruit Producers - FRUCTPROD from Romania.

