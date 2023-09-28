ACI Jet MRO Offers $20,000 Credit Toward Challenger 604 Upgrades To Collins Pro Line Fusion Flight Deck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusively for Challenger 604 aircraft, promotion features a credit for Collins' Pro Line Fusion flight deck with transferable deposit by Nov. 30, 2023.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ACI Jet, a San Luis Obispo, California-based aircraft repair station and parts supplier, announced the launch of a new promotion aimed at owners and operators of Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft. The promotion offers a $20,000 credit toward the cost of a Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion integrated flight deck in return for a commitment by November 30, 2023 to complete the purchase within a year.Earlier this year, ACI Jet MRO became one of the first maintenance operations to complete two Challenger 604 Pro Line Fusion installations. Combining multiple services into one visit, the company's third installation will bundle together Gogo's Avance L5 inflight connectivity system and Cabin Management Solutions' CMS Evolve wireless cabin management system–each system sold and installed by ACI Jet MRO. As an authorized distributor of Collins Aerospace, Gogo and CMS, in addition to many other leading electronics, communications and entertainment OEMs, ACI Jet MRO is positioned to offer the lowest available pricing for parts and factory-authorized sales with seamless installation services.About the PromotionThe Pro Line Fusion credit promotion offers a credit of $20,000 toward the cost of the new flight deck. As a Collins Aerospace authorized dealer and installer, and Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF), significant efficiencies, training, capabilities and discounts combine to make ACI Jet MRO the preferred Pro Line Fusion installer. Competitive pricing, unrivaled service, and schedule predictability are primary goals for ACI Jet's repair station.To participate in the program, owners and/or operators must submit a non-refundable $1,000 deposit to secure pricing no later than November 30, 2023. The deposit is transferable until December 31, 2024 to any service that ACI Jet MRO offers, including scheduled and unscheduled (AOG) maintenance, aircraft parts and inspections. Parts for the new installation must be purchased within the following year, by November 30, 2024, to receive the credit.Interested owners and operators are encouraged to meet with technical sales and MRO leadership representatives at ACI Jet's booth #C8208 at the National Business Aviation Association's Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 16-18, for more information and enrollment, or through the company's website at acijet.com/PLFPromo23 .About ACI Jet MROFlight crew and passenger efficiency, productivity, safety, and personal comfort reign supreme when operational conditions demand peak performance. We operate aircraft, too, and are able to make confident and informed recommendations to business jet owners and operators when it comes to investments in their aircraft. For Bombardier and Cessna major inspections, repairs, communications, and connectivity on the West Coast, there's only ACI Jet MRO. Modernize your aircraft and maximize your experience–all while minimizing your downtime.TM ACI Jet MRO is a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF). Learn more at mro.acijet.###

