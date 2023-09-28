Grain Talks With Ukraine Progressing - Polish Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Negotiations between Poland and Ukraine regarding grain transit are moving in the right direction.
That's according to the Polish Minister of Agriculture, Robert Telus, said this after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Ukrinform reports citing CNN .
"I am glad we had this meeting. I am glad that we are talking about the future, that we are building mechanisms for the future and we are calming certain emotions that have not, as you all might know, served us well, and this is probably a good direction," Telus said during a press conference after the meeting. Read also:
Romania chooses not to ban Ukrainian grain
not to send“wrong signal” - PM
He supported Ukraine's proposal to withdraw the complaint against Poland to the WTO.
“This would be a good thing because if we want to talk, we want to look for solutions, and I think we all want to look for long-term solutions, not just for here and now but solutions for longer, then this splinter is unnecessary,” said the minister.
According to him, Poland is also "in the final stage" of negotiations with Lithuania on setting up transit of Ukrainian grain to its sea ports. Read also:
Warsaw finalizing talks with Vilnius to streamline Ukrainian grain
transit
This would be a good thing because if we want to talk, we want to look for solutions, and I think we all want to look for long-term solutions, not just for here and now but solutions for longer, then this splinter is unnecessary.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland will not cancel the grain embargo until a joint decision is reached with Ukraine.
MENAFN28092023000193011044ID1107156612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.