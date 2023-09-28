Grain Talks With Ukraine Progressing - Polish Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Negotiations between Poland and Ukraine regarding grain transit are moving in the right direction.

That's according to the Polish Minister of Agriculture, Robert Telus, said this after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Ukrinform reports citing CNN .

"I am glad we had this meeting. I am glad that we are talking about the future, that we are building mechanisms for the future and we are calming certain emotions that have not, as you all might know, served us well, and this is probably a good direction," Telus said during a press conference after the meeting.

He supported Ukraine's proposal to withdraw the complaint against Poland to the WTO.

“This would be a good thing because if we want to talk, we want to look for solutions, and I think we all want to look for long-term solutions, not just for here and now but solutions for longer, then this splinter is unnecessary,” said the minister.

According to him, Poland is also "in the final stage" of negotiations with Lithuania on setting up transit of Ukrainian grain to its sea ports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland will not cancel the grain embargo until a joint decision is reached with Ukraine.