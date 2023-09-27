Ameriarc Installs State-Of-The-Art Welding Fume Extraction System In Classroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welder being exposed to welding fume

Welding School

New welding school installs system to protect students from welding fumes and to educate on the hazards of welding fumes

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Englewood, NJ – Clean Air Company, Inc., a trusted source of competitively priced and energy-efficient industrial fume extraction and metal dust collection systems in the New York/ New Jersey metropolitan area since 1976, was contracted to design a welding fume extraction system for AmeriArc's new 14-booth welding classroom in Englewood, NJ, to prevent students and employees from exposure to hazardous dust and fumes. The importance of preventing welding fume exposure by providing a safe and clean learning atmosphere is a top priority for AmeriArc; as such, Clean Air Company equipped each welding booth with a powerful fume extraction arm that removes welding fumes via a centralized duct system.According to the American Welding Society, there will be a shortage of approximately 400,000 welders by 2024. AmeriArc ( ) is an excellent place for students to start a new MIG, TIG, or stick welding career. AmeriArc founding principal Andre Williams offers certified welding classes in the evenings and will soon add morning classes. AmeriArc has also established a 501-C division to assist low-income students in obtaining welding certification. AmeriArc students have the opportunity to participate in the school's job placement program, according to Mr. Williams.Safeguarding Health through Proper VentilationThe hazards of breathing welding fumes are well known, and welding ventilation systems, which create safer working conditions, play a more vital role in recruiting new employees. Clean Air Company offers customized solutions based on various welding applications, including extraction arms, cartridge collectors, dust control booths, air cleaners, welding fume guns, portable collectors, and high vac collectors.Welders in the Tri-State area appreciate that Clean Air Company's highly efficient welding fume extraction systems keep their workplaces clean and reduce health risks. "Clean Air Company is proud to have been selected as the preferred source for AmeriArc's welding fume extraction project and looks forward to continuing to design and install customized systems throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and New York City,” said Greg Slavin, President of Clean Air Company, Inc.Clean Air Company, Inc. specializes in creating cost-efficient fume and metal dust collection systems for businesses in the metalworking industry. Since 1976, they've been helping to create healthier, safer work environments by ensuring compliance with OSHA regulations and reducing health risks posed by contaminants created through polishing, grinding, cutting, buffing and welding metals like titanium and aluminum. Clean Air Company's fume and dust collection expertise ensures the safe containment of combustible materials and helps keep workers safe and productive.Industrial Ventilation Systems in the Tri-State AreaThe knowledgeable team of experts from Clean Air Company leverages over four decades of experience to help businesses establish a healthier, safer workplace by providing top-notch fume and dust collection and vehicle exhaust extraction systems that improve indoor air quality for businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, New York, and New York City (including Manhattan, Long Island, Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx). The company's welding fume extraction, dust collection, and vehicle exhaust extraction systems have become the preferred choice of numerous industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemical manufacturing, cosmetics, warehouses, auto garages, heavy equipment rental companies, vocational schools, transportation services, military installations, fleet maintenance shops, engineering firms, educational institutions, auto dealerships, utility companies, and fire and EMS departments. Clean Air Company's dedication to excellence means that they are committed to using only state-of-the-art components and materials to design and install the highest quality ventilation systems available to fit your new or existing building and provide superior performance and reliability.Energy-Efficient Industrial Ventilation SolutionsClean Air Company's industrial ventilation experts are known for outstanding service when designing, installing, maintaining and servicing high-quality ventilation systems. With access to a large selection of top brands, Clean Air can also provide and install replacement parts for existing vehicle exhaust ventilation or dust collection systems and offers service and maintenance contracts tailored to each facility's needs. To help lower your operating costs, Clean Air Company offers energy-efficient solutions that improve indoor air quality while conserving resources. Their dedicated team of installers will ensure your fume extraction or dust collection system is installed precisely and operates correctly to improve your building's indoor air quality. At Clean Air Company, qualified technicians provide the highest quality service, including a 52-point equipment checkup to ensure your system runs smoothly and efficiently.To learn what Clean Air Company can do to help you protect your employees' health, reduce your liability exposure, and lower your energy and insurance costs, please visit .

Greg Slavin

Clean Air Company

+1 732-738-8818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube