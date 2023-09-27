Setting New Standards: Gulf Scientific Corporation's Impactful Presence At Arablab 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The ArabLab exhibition has long been recognised as a premier event for the laboratory and scientific community in the Middle East and beyond. From September 19 to the 21st, Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), made a significant impact with its participation in the 42nd edition of this highly anticipated event. Multiple companies including Merck, Velp Scientifica, PerkinElmer, Chromsystems, Waters, Malvern Panalytical, Pion Inc., and CEM were represented at the GSC booth, which has been their leading distributor and partner in the Middle East.

With a rich history of delivering innovative scientific solutions, Gulf Scientific Corporation demonstrated its commitment to advancing science and technology in the region. The company's booth was a hub of activity throughout the event, attracting scientists, researchers, and professionals eager to explore the latest trends and developments in the field.

Apart from the UAE, Gulf Scientific Corporation's customers from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain also attended ArabLab 2023, providing a great opportunity for the corporation to engage with its partners. GSC hosted several meetings and seminars, including an informative seminar in partnership with Velp Scientifica. Not only did these sessions showcase the corporation's expertise, but they also illustrated its commitment to collaboration within the scientific community and advancing scientific education and research in the region.

Gulf Scientific Corporation leveraged its participation to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. Collaborating with top scientific institutions and industry leaders is essential to advance research and development. The event acted as a catalyst for these crucial connections.

Gulf Scientific Corporation's participation in ArabLab 2023 was a resounding success. The company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration was on full display. With its ground-breaking products, top-tier services and dedication to advancing scientific knowledge, Gulf Scientific Corporation continues to be a driving force in the scientific industry, setting new standards for excellence in the field.

