How To Fix A New Iphone 15 Stuck On Apple Logo During Setup

Image Caption:How To Fix iPhone 15 Stuck on Apple Logo During Setup .

Why is My iPhone 15 stuck on Apple Logo?

Software Glitches : iOS software bugs can lead to the Apple logo issue during boot.

Incomplete Updates : Interrupted or incorrect iOS updates can result in instability and logo freezing.

Corrupted Files : Restoring or transferring corrupted files from backups can trigger this problem.

Jailbroken Device : Jailbreaking your iPhone might cause software issues, including boot loops.

How to Fix iPhone 15 stuck on the Apple logo Without Data Loss? [All iPhone Support]

To fix the iPhone 15 Stuck On Apple Logo during setup. Tenorshare ReiBoot is a professional iOS system recovery tool that offers a range of features to help fix these issues.

Dedicated features of ReiBoot:



Fix 150+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS System Problems, like Boot Loop, Apple Logo, Stuck, Update and more.

Enter and exit recovery mode with a single click.

Downgrade iOS to the previous version without iTunes/Finder.

Repair iTunes backup and restore errors. Supports all iOS versions and iPhone models.

Steps to Use ReiBoot and Fix iPhone 15 Stuck on Apple Logo:

1 – Start by downloading and running Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC and click“START”.

2 – Now, click on the“Standard Repair” button. ReiBoot will then download the necessary firmware package for your device.

3 – Now click“Start Standard Repair” again and Enjoy your iPhone.

Get started here:

iPhone 15 Giveaway & iOS 17 Sales

Great news! Tenorshare is hosting iPhone 15 & iOS 17 Sales, offering discounts on Tenorshare ReiBoot and vital iOS 17 tools. Here's what you can enjoy:

$8 Off iOS 17 Tools: Get an exclusive $8 discount on essential iOS 17 tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot, UltData, iCareFone, 4uKey and more.

Buy One, Get One Free : Buy ReiBoot and receive the iCareFone absolutely free.

$5 Coupon Gift : Select any iOS 17 must-have tool, and receive a $5 Coupon Gift that you can use on any product in our lineup.

Discover more by visiting our Sales Promotion

About Tenorshare:

Beyond fixing the iPhone is frozen on Apple logo , ReiBoot expertly handles various iOS issues-like update glitches, white and black screens, boot loops, and more. Trust ReiBoot to effortlessly resolve the Apple logo freeze. Tenorshare's consistent quality has fostered long-standing trust among its customers in addressing diverse software issues.

More information:

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.