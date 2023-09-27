Surgical Sutures Market On Track To Reach US$ 5,955.8 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global surgical sutures market was valued at $4,410.1 million in 2022, and it is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach $5,955.8 million by the end of 2032.

Surgical sutures, also known as stitches, have been a crucial component of medical procedures for centuries. These threads, typically made from various materials like silk, nylon, or absorbable materials such as polyglycolic acid, play a vital role in closing wounds and incisions during surgery.

Surgical Sutures Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the surgical sutures market are influenced by several factors, including technological advancements, changes in surgical techniques, increasing surgical procedures, and the demand for better patient outcomes. One of the key drivers of market growth is the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, driven by factors such as the aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for elective surgeries. As the volume of surgeries increases, the demand for surgical sutures also rises.

Technological advancements have played a significant role in shaping the market. The development of advanced suture materials, such as synthetic absorbable sutures and antimicrobial-coated sutures, has improved the healing process and reduced the risk of surgical site infections. Additionally, innovations in suture design and manufacturing techniques have led to sutures that are easier to handle and offer better tensile strength.

Surgical Sutures Market Demand

The surge in accidents and trauma cases is propelling surgical procedures, fostering the surgical sutures market. Hospitals and ambulatory care facilities are promoting elective procedures, driving demand for these products. Manufacturers are leveraging advanced materials, enhancing biocompatibility, and accelerating wound healing, boosting the adoption of surgical sutures. Rapid development of automated sutures with improved capabilities is expected to elevate production and adoption, contributing to market revenue growth.

Technological advancements, including the use of synthetic materials with superior tissue-holding capabilities and minimal infection risk, have transformed the market. Knotless, bioactive, antimicrobial, and electronic sutures enable leak and infection detection, while drug-eluting sutures facilitate effective drug delivery to surgical sites. Increasing research, awareness of novel surgeries, and demand for improved healthcare facilities create numerous opportunities for industry players. Government support for upgrading healthcare infrastructure further propels the market, gaining significant traction for the target product.

North America is poised to hold a significant share in the global surgical sutures market over the forecast period. With a dominant 92.4% revenue share and an estimated market value reaching US$ 1,258.5 Million by the end of 2022, the United States is set to lead surgical suture sales in North America.The well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the United States is a key factor contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. The presence of both local and global players further drives the U.S. surgical sutures market.

Other favorable factors include robust economic growth, expanding government initiatives, rapid technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies, all of which are positively shaping the surgical sutures market's trajectory in the United States.

Surgical Sutures Market Opportunities

The surgical sutures market presents several opportunities for growth and innovation. One of the significant opportunities lies in the development of bioabsorbable sutures, which are gradually absorbed by the body over time. These sutures eliminate the need for suture removal, reducing patient discomfort and the risk of infection. Bioabsorbable sutures are particularly advantageous in pediatric and orthopedic surgeries.

Another promising opportunity is the integration of sutures with advanced wound care technologies, such as wound dressings with antimicrobial properties. Combining sutures with wound care materials can enhance the overall healing process and reduce the risk of post-operative complications.

The global surgical sutures market also benefits from the increasing focus on outpatient surgeries and ambulatory care. As more surgical procedures shift from inpatient settings to outpatient facilities, there is a growing need for sutures that provide quick wound closure and minimize scarring. Manufacturers are developing sutures that meet these requirements, catering to the needs of outpatient surgical centers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the surgical sutures market features prominent manufacturers such as Peters Surgical, Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Arthrex Inc., Sutures India Pvt. Ltd, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd, and Assut Medical S.R.L.

Many companies operating in the global surgical sutures industry are intensifying their research and development efforts with a primary focus on innovation. Given the competitive nature of the surgical sutures market, major players are employing diverse strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of innovative products, to gain a competitive edge.

In February 2021, Corza acquired Surgical Specialties Corp., a leading supplier of surgical sutures and ophthalmic knives, expanding its product portfolio.

In March 2021, Peters Surgical completed the acquisition of the German company Catgut, further strengthening its global presence.

The detailed insights provided by Fact.MR in its recent report include information on the price points of key surgical sutures manufacturers across different regions, sales growth, production capacity, and anticipated technological advancements in the industry.

