AI Companies Unveil Cutting-Edge Innovations At The AI Conference 2023 In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Shaping The Future of AI, Exhibitors and Emerging Startups Take Center Stage

SAN FANCISCO, CA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- San Francisco, September 25th, 2023 - The AI Conference, the annual event showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence, proudly welcomes attendees to its 2023 edition at the William J. Rutter Center at UCSF Mission Bay, 1675 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA, 94158, on September 26th and 27th.Meet the ExhibitorsRepresenting a broad array of industries and applications, key exhibitors are set to unveil new products and technologies that are shaping the future of AI. In addition to inspiring keynotes and sessions from the top minds in AI, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with these innovative companies. Below are official statements from several exhibitors:NimbleBox.ai“ChatNBX has released APIs for open source large-language models like LLaMA2-70B, Falcon-180B, and more.”Unstract:"Introducing Unstract: Extract key information from unstructured documents effortlessly, leveraging the strength of LLMs to revolutionize enterprise workflows."Fermyon"Fermyon, the serverless WebAssembly company, released Spin 1.5 with AI inferencing. Spin is a developer tool for building serverless applications to run on Fermyon Cloud."Shakudo“Shakudo is announcing a complete solution for Self-Hosted LLMs, featuring advanced methods for deploying LLMs, managing vector databases, and establishing robust data pipelines.”Fiddler“Fiddler, the actionable AI Observability solution for predictive and generative AI in the enterprise, announces an end-to-end workflow for faster LLM deployments through pre-production validation to continuous production monitoring to ensure safe and high-performing LLMs.”Newo.ai“Silicon Valley based, Newo.ai is opening its drag-n-drop low-code builder, enabling Digital Employees that integrate with ERPs, CRMs, and company knowledge bases and augment entire business functions.”Ivy“We've just joined Intel Ignite's first London batch, and we're very excited to work alongside Intel's compiler teams on our shared vision to unify AI.”SambaNova“SambaNova delivers pre-trained foundation models, deployed anywhere, and fine tuned on private data to attain highest accuracy. Your data, your model.”Cuva AI“Cuva AI is building a conversational AI agent, which helps organizations to automate daily operations, end-to-end task management, and back-office operations.“Startup Showcase: The Future Is NowAn exciting part of The AI Conference 2023 is the Startup Showcase, slated for the evening of September 26th at 5PM. Eight groundbreaking early-stage startups will be competing for the coveted Startup Showcase award. These companies are:Together by Renee - An AI healthcare aide streamlining care for aging Americans.Blockade Labs - Blockade Labs turns text and more into 6K 3D skyboxes in seconds.iScribeHealth - With iScribe AI, have your documentation completed in seconds, not days.Ivy - Ivy unifies all AI frameworks, infrastructure, and hardware, accelerating both development and deployment, with one line of code.XetHub - XetHub offers versioning designed for ML teams.Newo Inc. - The no-code builder for Digital Employees.Vectara - An end-to-end platform for embedding powerful generative AI features into applications with extraordinary results.Useful Sensors - We make interfacing with machines, everyday appliances, and electronic devices as easy as communicating with another human.These startups will demonstrate the cutting-edge advancements that are propelling the AI industry forward. Don't miss your chance to see them live and witness the future of AI innovation.Visit Us: For more information on The AI Conference 2023, the list of exhibitors, and registration details, visit aiconference.

Shon Burton

The AI Conference

+1 415-595-7466

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The AI Conference Promo Video