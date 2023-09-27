Fairview Microwave Launches Ultra-Broadband, PIN-Diode Switches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New PIN-Diode Switches Cover Broadband Frequencies up to 75 GHz

IRVINE, Calif.

, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced 10 new models of ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches . These innovative switches come with expanded capabilities that cover ultra-broadband frequencies ranging from 1 MHz up to 75 GHz.

Fairview's new ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches are made to withstand altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.

The new release includes SP2T, SP4T and SP8T configurations, all integrated with TTL drivers, that extend into popular market bands such as UHF, VHF, L, S, C, X, Ku, K, Ka, Q, U and V. To meet varying application requirements, Fairview offers both reflective and absorptive designs, with the latter maintaining a low VSWR performance.

The rugged, compact, MIL-grade, coaxial packaged designs come with SMA, 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm, or 1.8 mm RF connectors and are RoHS-compliant. Engineered for high reliability, these robust Hi-REL assemblies have an operational temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (-40° F to +185°F). They are designed to withstand a series of environmental test conditions including altitude, vibration, humidity and shock, making them ideal for use in challenging environments.

PIN-diode switches are key components for high-frequency signal direction through transmission. They are characterized by low insertion loss, high isolation, a low bias voltage requirement and a high-speed switching response in nanoseconds. The newly launched models deliver superior input power handling up to 30 dBm.

"With their ultra-broadband frequency coverage and robust construction, these switches are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers in sectors like radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G communication and more," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They show our focus on quality, durability and swift delivery."

Fairview's new ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

