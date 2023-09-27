No Civilian Object Damaged During Anti-Terrorist Activities - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. No civilian
object was damaged during the anti-terrorist activities,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters,
Trend reports.
The minister noted that Armenia opposed the peace initiatives of
Azerbaijan after the 2020 second Karabakh war.
“The Armenian armed forces didn't withdraw from Karabakh
[contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war],
and provocations against us continued. As a result of the last such
provocation, six of our citizens were killed. After that, on
September 19, Azerbaijan began anti-terrorist activities,” he
added.
On September 19, 2023, a KAMAZ truck transporting personnel of
the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan hit a mine near the
village of Taghavard in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district. The mine
had been previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and
Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been conducted in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
