Mps, Other Azerbaijani Officials Visit Victory Park Under Construction In Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.
Milli Majlis
(Parliament) deputies and other Azerbaijani officials visited the
Victory Park under construction in Baku on September 27, the Day of
Remembrance, Trend reports.
The visitors laid flowers at the memorial stone at the entrance
to the park and honored the memory of the martyrs.
The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with a
brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began on September
27, 2020.
According to the decree of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually
celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107150627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.