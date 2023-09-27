Mps, Other Azerbaijani Officials Visit Victory Park Under Construction In Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputies and other Azerbaijani officials visited the Victory Park under construction in Baku on September 27, the Day of Remembrance, Trend reports.

The visitors laid flowers at the memorial stone at the entrance to the park and honored the memory of the martyrs.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with a brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.