Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong's We CAN Protect The Future Formula Cans Recycling Program

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong ("Mead Johnson") is bringing back the "We CAN Protect the Future" formula cans recycling program, which is popular among parents, with the 24-hour online shopping mall HKTVmall and the World Green Organization from October 3, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The collection stations for this program have been increased to over 50, covering all 18 districts in Hong Kong. This makes it easier for parents and children to participate in the recycling program. Parents can also take advantage of discount codes for purchasing designated formula products and personal care and hygiene products, while practicing green living.





In 2021, Mead Johnson launched Hong Kong's first infant formula cans recycling program, which allows parents to easily educate their children about the concept of environmental recycling through a convenient platform. Since its launch, the program has successfully recycled nearly 10,000 infant formula cans, reducing resource waste. It has been widely recognized by the industry, winning multiple awards.



Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Cross Border, Hong Kong & Taiwan of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited , said, "Mead Johnson is committed to nourishing the world's children for a better start in life, and to providing safe and high-quality products for infants and young children worldwide through continuous research and innovation. At the same time, we have always given back to society, and taken care of the health and growth of families and children. The Formula Can Recycling Program demonstrates our shared vision with parents to create a better future for the next generation by reducing waste and practicing green living. We will continue to expand the formula cans recycling program, hoping to encourage more parents and children to join the environmental recycling activities and work together for a sustainable environment."



Jelly Zhou, Chief Executive Officer (Hong Kong) at Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited said, "HKTVmall has always been implementing various environmental initiatives to increase environmental awareness of the public and promote a sustainable lifestyle, bringing about more positive changes to society. We are delighted to collaborate once again with Mead Johnson and the World Green Organization to launch a new phase of the ' We CAN Protect the Future ' program. The store collection network has expanded to 52, covering all 18 districts in Hong Kong. We hope to encourage more parents to participate in recycling at HKTVmall stores and practice green living together."



During the campaign, residents can bring their cleaned formula cans to any of the 52 designated HKTVmall O2O stores every Tuesday, Thursday, or Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. Regardless of the formula can's brand, participants will receive HKTVmall e-vouchers [1] that can be used to enjoy discounts when purchasing designated products at Mead Johnson's official store and the official stores of Dettol, Finish, Vanish, Move Free and Lysol on HKTVmall. With collection stations located across all 18 districts in Hong Kong, parents can easily participate in the recycling program and take a step towards a better future with their children.





[1] The distribution period for e-vouchers begins from 3 October, 2023 to 7 January, 2024 and the vouchers are valid from 3 October, 2023 to 7 January, 2024. During the campaign, participants will receive two e-vouchers (HK$25 discount on HK$400 spending on select Mead Johnson's products in official store and HK$10 discount on HK$100 spending on selected products at official stores of Dettol, Finish, Vanish, Move Free and Lysol) upon returning a clean formula can. Each participant can redeem up to four vouchers per day. The voucher will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last. Please refer to the HKTVmall O2O store collection station addresses at . Please check with the on-duty staff for further details. All offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. All e-vouchers are not applicable to stage 1 infant formula. For more information, please visit .



