International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh Bag Nominations; Read On

The International Emmy Awards 2023 nominees were announced on Tuesday, September 26. This year, 56 contestants from 20 different nations have entered the competition for the International Emmy Awards in 14 different categories. The Indian entertainment sector has marked in the nominations this year, as predicted, with many submissions.

According to recent news, renowned Indian actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and well-known comedian Vir Das have been nominated for International Emmy Awards this year. The famous awards event is set to take place in New York City on November 20, this year.



Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das have been nominated for International Emmy Awards:

According to the most recent reports, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh are participating in the Best Performance category. As you might expect, Shah is up for Best Performance by an Actress for her outstanding depiction of the legendary DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS in the critically acclaimed Netflix thriller series, Delhi Crime.









The senior actress is up for the award with Denmark's Connie Nielsen, the United Kingdom's Billie Piper, and Mexico's Karla Souza.

Sarbh, on the other hand, is up for Best Performance by an Actor for his stunning performance as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, commonly known as the "Father of Indian Nuclear Programme," in the critically acclaimed Sony LIV drama series Rocket Boys.

He was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023 alongside Argentina's Gustavo Bassani, the United Kingdom's Martin Freeman, and Sweden's Jonas Karlsson.

Vir Das, one of the country's most well-known comedians, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2023 for his popular Netflix programme, Vir Das: Landing. He is nominated with Derry Girls Season 3 from the United Kingdom, Le Flambeau from France, and El Encargado from Argentina.