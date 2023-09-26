Deliveroo Reveals Takeaway Map of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) A long-time champion of the local restaurant scene, Deliveroo has revealed the launch of its takeaway map to shed more of a spotlight on Kuwait’s favorite dishes in each neighborhood. The map aims to highlight local foodies’ favorite dishes and encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with some of the most popular dishes in their neighborhoods.



Building on the platform’s deep understanding of the local market, Deliveroo’s takeaway map takes customers on a culinary journey through Kuwait’s neighborhoods, such as Mishref, Qortuba, Salmiya, Sharq, Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Jahra and more.



As part of the campaign, Deliveroo is revealing the most popular dishes in each area with a map of Kuwait that highlights the most popular dishes in each neighborhood. In Abdullah Al-Mubarak, local Kuwaiti dish “Majbous Chicken” reigns supreme, while fried chicken is the preferred dish of those living in Ardiya. Salmiya locals definitely have a sweet tooth with their preference for brownies and other delectable desserts, while locals living near Rumaithiya prefer to satisfy their sweet tooth with fresh juices. In terms of sandwiches, regional favorite shawarma is Jahra’s top pick, while Jabriyah residents crave to eat different kinds of salads. Kaifan is staying super-caffeinated with iced coffee, while food lovers in Adailiya are beating the heat with refreshing acai bowls.



All of the dishes featured in Deliveroo takeaway map are available on Deliveroo. The award-winning delivery service proudly connects thousands of restaurants to customers around Kuwait who rely on Deliveroo for reliable deliveries of their favorite meals.



“Deliveroo is proud to be among the market leaders who are making it easier to experience spectacular foods and new cuisines that are right in your neighborhood, helping customers discover a world of local delights,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “It’s no secret that Kuwait has some of the most creative and delicious restaurants in the region, and we are so proud to see that so many of them are not only just around the corner, but also so easily accessible through the Deliveroo app.”



Whether a Kuwait resident or a visitor, Deliveroo’s Takeaway Map is a customer’s passport to an unforgettable culinary adventure.



