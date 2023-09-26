President: As Long As Russia's Aggression Continues, Russia's Losses Must Be Tangible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At today's meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, offensive and defensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the areas of pressure on Russia were discussed.

“I held a meeting of the Staff. Several key points. The first is the actual situation at the front, our offensive and defensive operations. Important reports on the east and south. On the destruction of logistics and headquarters of the occupiers. There are good details. Loud details. I thank all the Ukrainian warriors who distinguished themselves!” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address .

According to him, daily work on providing the army with shells is also ongoing.“This is a topic we are dealing with on a daily basis. Supplies from partners. Searching for new opportunities in the world - we know exactly how to secure supplies. And we are gradually increasing the volume of Ukrainian production. This is one of our top priorities,” Zelensky stressed.

As noted, in addition to the reports at the meeting of the Staff, a separate meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries was held and a separate informative intelligence report on the situation in the Russian military-industrial complex was heard.

“We clearly see the areas where pressure on Russia needs to be increased so that terrorist capabilities do not grow. Sanctions are not enough. There will be more. There will be more of our own, Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia's aggression continues, Russia's losses must be tangible,” the Head of State said.