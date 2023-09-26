Concilium Over MP's Health Has Been Conducted In Accordance With Order Of Azerbaijan's First Vice President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) MP Ganira Pashayeva, who was hospitalized in the Central
Clinical Hospital on September 23 due to health problems, is being
treated in the intensive care unit, Azernews reports.
From the first day, issues related to the MP's health have been
under the control of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.
Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are in constant contact
with the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and the
medical specialists who were involved in the consultation from
Turkiye on the instructions of Mehriban Aliyeva. In addition to the
Turkish doctor who was invited to Baku, consultations are regularly
held with other doctors in Turkiye through the video format.
During the next concilium, Ganira Pashayeva's health condition
was assessed once again. New medicaments have been prescribed to
the treatment protocols required in the resuscitation conditions of
the Central Clinical Hospital.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107146513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.