Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces Commercial Class 3 EV EPA Certification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has reached a key milestone. The company announced that it has received full approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) with certification for class 3 EV commercial vehicles; the company received the notification on Sept. 22, 2023. According to the announcement, the company has also completed all testing requirements for its class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (“FMVSS”) and compliance. Mullen began production on its class 3 EVs last month, with the first vehicles rolling off the assembly line on Aug. 21, 2023. Now that the company has received EPA certification and met FMVSS compliance, it can begin shipment of the vehicles. The company has received several orders for its class 3 vehicles, including an order for 1,000 all-electric cab chassis trucks from Randy Marion Automotive; an order for 250 class 3 EV cab chassis trucks from MGT Lease Company; and an order for class 3 EV trucks from NRTC Automation Group.“I am extremely proud of this important milestone and, now with EPA certification and FMVSS in-hand, we are planning to begin Class 3 deliveries this week,” said Mullen CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

