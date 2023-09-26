Did You Know Jawan's Most Thrilling Action Scene Was Coordinated By Hollywood Action Maestro Spiro Razatos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It has been more than two weeks since Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller
Jawan was released, and the film continues to
shine at the box office. While the film is busy creating new records, the film's producers decided to keep the craze alive. On Tuesday, film production house
Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video of
Jawan's most thrilling scene. The video also revealed that the mastermind behind the action scenes was Hollywood's action maestro, Spiro Razatos. He has worked in Hollywood blockbusters like The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.
The video
The video starts with Spiro Razatos taking the lead in this rare behind-the-scenes video with him orchestrating the action with the accuracy of a maestro. The video will make the audience witness the rigorous planning and unwavering attention that went into creating a single shot of an incredible action sequence. According to the filmmakers, the aim of sharing the video was to show how much work went into making every frame count in Jawan.
Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Jawan is more than just a film; it's an adrenaline rush that will have you on the edge of your seat. With everyone's fantastic performance and the team's constant devotion to producing heart-pounding action, Jawan is presently breaking many box office records throughout the world."
Jawan records
Jawan
is the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 1,000 crore in less than ten days of its release and is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the global box office. It has surpassed SRK's personal record of Pathaan which took
27 days to reach the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide gross collection milestone.
Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and is produced by
Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.
MENAFN26092023007385015968ID1107145785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.