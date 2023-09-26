Did You Know Jawan's Most Thrilling Action Scene Was Coordinated By Hollywood Action Maestro Spiro Razatos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It has been more than two weeks since Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller

Jawan was released, and the film continues to

shine at the box office. While the film is busy creating new records, the film's producers decided to keep the craze alive. On Tuesday, film production house

Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video of

Jawan's most thrilling scene. The video also revealed that the mastermind behind the action scenes was Hollywood's action maestro, Spiro Razatos. He has worked in Hollywood blockbusters like The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

The video starts with Spiro Razatos taking the lead in this rare behind-the-scenes video with him orchestrating the action with the accuracy of a maestro. The video will make the audience witness the rigorous planning and unwavering attention that went into creating a single shot of an incredible action sequence. According to the filmmakers, the aim of sharing the video was to show how much work went into making every frame count in Jawan.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Jawan is more than just a film; it's an adrenaline rush that will have you on the edge of your seat. With everyone's fantastic performance and the team's constant devotion to producing heart-pounding action, Jawan is presently breaking many box office records throughout the world."

Jawan records

Jawan

is the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 1,000 crore in less than ten days of its release and is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the global box office. It has surpassed SRK's personal record of Pathaan which took

27 days to reach the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide gross collection milestone.

Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and is produced by

Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

