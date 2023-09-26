Qatar Museums To Host Educational Activities For All Ages In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums continue to engage the public with a diverse roster of public programming throughout October, featuring art workshops, reading clubs, drop-in family sessions, and design workshops for children.

Activities will take places across various venues across October, including The Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and M7.

--------------------------------------

The Museum of Islamic Art is hosting a range of free workshops this October, including a treasure hunt, story-telling session, and a themed family day.

Reading Goals (October 3 | 11am - 12pm)

Reading Goals is a monthly story time event for children interested in the world of sport, and in particular, football. Reading, sports-themed crafts and other activities await. Participants will also experience a Generation Amazing activity, created by FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, called Football for Development, which addresses social issues from around the world in an educational setting.

Saturday Colouring in the Library (October 7 | 12pm - 5pm)

Enjoy a relaxing Saturday afternoon in MIA Library colouring interesting Islamic Patterns with your family.

Family Day - Water (October 14 | 2pm - 4pm)

Each month we will be taking inspiration from MIA and the world around us. Join us in October in MIA park to know more about the importance of water and explore it within the context of the museum's rich collection.

Treasure Hunt (October 17 | 2pm - 4pm)

Join us for a treasure hunt challenge to explore MIA's object in fun, exciting and informative session. MIA treasure hunt one of our famous programs and remarkable way to gain information about Islamic art history. For booking and enquiries, email [email protected] .

Planet Kids Club - The Very Hungry Caterpillar (October 30 | 4pm - 5pm)

Join us monthly for different activities all created under an overarching theme of protecting our planet. Storytimes dedicated to caring about our world, different arts and crafts and educational segments about museum objects all await your children. The workshop is taught in English and Arabic and is limited to 30 spaces. For booking and enquiries, email [email protected] .

--------------------------------------

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will offer a new story telling session in its heritage garden, as well as series of coffee-related activities to engage with the public over October in conjunction with the new exhibition Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia.

The Valley of Colocynth (October 7 | 4pm to 5pm)

Join NMoQ for a storytelling session to learn about about Wadhah's quest for Colocynth. After listening to our delightful storyteller, children can take home their own handmade memento of the story.

Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia (October 25 | 5pm tp 7pm)

Join us for a caffeinated cultural exploration! Dive into our lecture on Qatar and Indonesia's coffee culture, as we unravel the unique traditions and captivating stories from these diverse nations. Do not miss this flavourful journey!

Indonesian Night (October 27 | 4pm - 5pm)

Experience an enchanting Indonesian Night at the National Museum of Qatar. Immerse yourself in a night of music and dance, a dazzling Batik fashion show, and the rich culture of Indonesia. Do not miss this cultural journey at Darwish Al Far auditorium!

Brewing & Storytelling Competition (October 28 | 3pm to 7pm)

Calling all talented baristas in Qatar! Showcase your coffee artistry in our brewing competition. Win recognition, prizes, and the hearts of coffee lovers. Join the ultimate coffee showdown today!

A Story of Arabic Coffee (October 30-31 |1pm - 2:30pm [English] 4pm - 5:30pm [Arabic])

Participants will learn about the history of Arabic coffee as well as the traditions, necessary equipment and rituals related to preparing and serving the Gahwa in Qatar. They will have the opportunity to taste it as part of the tour. Contact [email protected] to secure a place.

--------------------------------------

This October, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will run its regular guided tours for school children and are also holding a writing competition and weekly storytelling sessions.

Storytelling Sessions (Every Saturday | 4pm to 5pm)

3-2-1 QOSM will hold a story telling session every Saturday in October for children aged 7-11. The sessions in Arabic and English and are held from 4pm - 5pm.

October 7: Octopus Shoctopus! By Peter Bently

October 14: The Patient Boy from Another Time

October 21: Tales From Fern Hollow - Sports Day By John Patience

October 28: My First Hunt by Beverly King

QOSM Guided School Tours

Every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday | 9-11am

A guided tour that offers schools and students a comprehensive overview of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and its permanent galleries. This tour explores a variety of topics, covering the following permanent galleries: A Global History of Sport, The Olympics, Hall of Athletes, Global Sport Nation, and a Qatar Sports Culture. Bookings can be made by visiting 321qosm.org.qa .

321 Writing Competition for Schools

Deadline: October 31 | 9am - 12pm

QOSM invites all students from Grades 7-9 to show off their writing skills and express their experiences and observations in its inaugural, annual creative contest, 321 Write. The topic is "Qatar as a Hosting Nation for Sports Events” and is open to Grade 7-9 students. For more information, please visit 321qosm.org.qa .

If you are interested in registering in any of the workshops at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, please register by emailing [email protected] , or visit 321qosm.org.qa/en/

--------------------------------------

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host various art workshops for children and youths in October, including various new workshops which teach sculpture and modern art.

Making Faces: Mixed-Media Sculpting for Young Artists

October 14 & 28 | 11am - 12:30pm

Inspired by the works of Iraqi American artist Michael Rakowitz, Mathaf's 2-day workshop will encourage 5-7-year-olds to explore sustainability, learn art vocabulary and create mixed-media sculptures. On day one, students will be led on a themed-gallery tour followed by a sculpting session- and on day 2, will paint and use recycled material to decorate their sculptures.

Art Making in Manara

October 18 & 25 | 4pm - 5:30pm

In Artmaking in Manara, every workshop is a surprise, and involves exploring different aspects of Modern Art while creating your own artworks. In this 2-day session for 13-16-year-olds, participants will learn & produce landscape art inspired Lebanese artist, Etel Adnan.

*Students are required to attend both days to complete their works

Art workshop / Manara

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 | Sat 11am - 12pm, Tuesday 4pm - 5pm

A weekly workshop where children will discover different art techniques and express their creativity through different mediums.

Art Lessons with Ismael Azzam

Every Sunday and Monday | 4pm - 7pm

Join artist Ismael Azzam at Manara Studio - Mathaf for a new season of Art Lessons at Mathaf and learn techniques in portraiture drawing using pencil, charcoal, and paint.

Register for these sessions by contacting [email protected] .

--------------------------------------

M7 , Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design will deliver a vibrant schedule of public programmes to engage the general public across the duration of the Masterpieces of Furniture Design exhibition.

Vitra Playhouse

October 7 | 10am - 12pm

In this workshop Children will be invited to tour the exhibition to learn about interior design basics and gain inspiration from the furniture pieces displayed. They will be given printed objects to create a full room.

100% Cardboard

October 21 | 11am - 1pm

In this workshop children will learn about Interior design and sustainability. They will be given cardboard to build a piece of furniture that is inspired by the exhibition and made of 100% cardboard.

M7 Speaker Series - Crafting Spaces Talk

October 25 | 6:30pm - 8pm

A panel conversation that spotlights Doha's thriving design community and the makers paving the way in the realm of interior and product design, featuring Abdulrahman AlMuftah, Dr. Thomas Modeen, Shua'a Ali, and Amanda and Jo Booabood.

For booking and more information, contact: [email protected] .

For the full schedule of exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, click here, or visit .