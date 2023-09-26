Azerbaijan's State Security Service Calls On Garabagh Armenians To Refrain From Illegal Actions

The service appealed to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region to refrain from destroying property, documents, and actions that threaten the overall development of the regions within the Garabagh economic region, the well-being of the Armenian population, their reintegration into Azerbaijani society in peaceful conditions, the resolution of social and humanitarian issues, the protection of the rule of law, stability, and public safety, and to surrender their weapons as soon as possible.

"During anti-terrorist activities on September 19-20, individuals suspected of participating in illegal organized armed groups and committing terrorist acts, including those involved in the deaths of two civilians and four police officers due to landmine explosions on the newly constructed tunnel road in the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand district and at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road on September 19, were disarmed and detained," the service said.

"After reaching an agreement on the complete disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian illegal armed formations from combat positions, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, consistent measures were taken in the areas where the Armenian population resides to ensure peace, personal safety, and the resolution of social problems for local residents. Ammunition under the control of Armenian illegal armed formations was taken under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," the service noted.

"Full protection of the rights and freedoms of individuals of Armenian nationality who have surrendered their weapons and comply with the requirements of the relevant legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ensured," the service added.