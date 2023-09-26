Azerbaijan's State Security Service Calls On Garabagh Armenians To Refrain From Illegal Actions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has called on the
Armenian residents of the country's Garabagh region to refrain from
illegal actions, Azernews reports.
The service appealed to Armenian residents of the Karabakh
region to refrain from destroying property, documents, and actions
that threaten the overall development of the regions within the
Garabagh economic region, the well-being of the Armenian
population, their reintegration into Azerbaijani society in
peaceful conditions, the resolution of social and humanitarian
issues, the protection of the rule of law, stability, and public
safety, and to surrender their weapons as soon as possible.
"During anti-terrorist activities on September 19-20,
individuals suspected of participating in illegal organized armed
groups and committing terrorist acts, including those involved in
the deaths of two civilians and four police officers due to
landmine explosions on the newly constructed tunnel road in the
village of Taghavard in the Khojavand district and at the 58th
kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road on September 19,
were disarmed and detained," the service said.
"After reaching an agreement on the complete disarmament and
withdrawal of Armenian illegal armed formations from combat
positions, in accordance with the instructions of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, consistent measures were
taken in the areas where the Armenian population resides to ensure
peace, personal safety, and the resolution of social problems for
local residents. Ammunition under the control of Armenian illegal
armed formations was taken under the control of the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces," the service noted.
"Full protection of the rights and freedoms of individuals of
Armenian nationality who have surrendered their weapons and comply
with the requirements of the relevant legislation of the Republic
of Azerbaijan is ensured," the service added.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.