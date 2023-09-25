Oakridge Gachibowli Achieves Silver Tier In Rights-Respecting School Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Oakridge Gachibowli , a dedicated advocate for children's rights, proudly announces that it has achieved the Silver Tier in the prestigious Rights-Respecting School Awards. This remarkable milestone, attained on 30th August 2023, demonstrates Oakridge Gachibowli's unwavering commitment to promoting and protecting children's rights in its educational community.



Gachibowli Principal Dipika Rao & CAS Coordinator Shalini Samuel with Social Impact Award





A Rights-Respecting School is an institution that places paramount importance on creating an environment where the rights and well-being of students are at the core of all activities and decision-making. This approach is grounded in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





The impact of this rights-based approach at Oakridge International School extends far beyond the school gates. It has led to several critical areas of positive impact for children, including enhanced well-being, active participation, improved relationships, and boosted self-esteem.





At Oakridge in Gachibowli, the well-being of children takes centre stage, resulting in a community where youngsters thrive. Here, children receive an education and enjoy a healthier and happier environment. Safety is paramount, creating a nurturing atmosphere that fosters optimal learning. Beyond academics, Oakridge emphasises the importance of building relationships, encouraging children to connect within the school community and extend their connections beyond. As a result, students become more active and engaged in their school life and the broader world, setting the stage for a promising future.





"Receiving the Silver Award is a testimony to our unwavering commitment to nurturing a world where child rights are not only acknowledged but embraced and respected,"

Shalini Samuel, CAS Coordinator .





Oakridge, Gachibowli achieved silver Tier recognition in the Rights-Respecting School Awards, showing their commitment to child rights principles. They prioritise children's well-being, involve students in decisions, and promote inclusivity and diversity. Positive discipline techniques teach children about their rights and responsibilities, preparing them for a responsible future. In addition to academic education, it emphasises life skills such as conflict resolution, communication, and critical thinking. These skills are crucial for the personal development of students and equip them to advocate for their rights and the rights of others.





As OIS-G progresses toward the Gold Tier, it remains committed to creating a school culture that aligns with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The school's achievements reflect its dedication to promoting a brighter, more rights-focused future for all children.





About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School Gachibowli, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling in South India and one of India's largest providers of IB education. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world's leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in Hyderabad.