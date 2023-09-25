It Is Important That Azerbaijan And Armenia Reach Lasting Peace Agreement - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. It is important
that Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a lasting peace agreement, US
State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
September 25, Trend reports.
"It's something that we have pushed for some time. It's
something that we have said publicly, we believe the agreement is
within reach," he said.
Miller believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia need to ultimately
bridge the divide between them.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on
June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs
Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.
They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and
Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake
Sullivan in Washington.
The ministers and their teams continued progress on
the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of
Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional
articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement,
meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues
require further work.
