It Is Important That Azerbaijan And Armenia Reach Lasting Peace Agreement - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. It is important that Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a lasting peace agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on September 25, Trend reports.

"It's something that we have pushed for some time. It's something that we have said publicly, we believe the agreement is within reach," he said.

Miller believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia need to ultimately bridge the divide between them.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

