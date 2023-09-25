AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Faces Resistance Amidst Uncertainty

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD exchange rate exhibited some upward momentum during the Friday trading session, as it approached the upper boundary of a descending wedge pattern, a significant aspect in technical analysis. However, several factors are at play that suggest challenges lie ahead for the currency.



Foremost among these challenges is the formidable resistance that looms above.

The formation of a shooting star pattern that touched the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average indicates a strong resistance zone. Additionally, the 0.65 level has proven to be a major obstacle for the Australian dollar, likely to continue to thwart buying interest.

AUD/USD Technical Overview

Conversely, below lies a critical level at 0.64. This psychologically significant figure has previously acted as substantial support , making it a focal point for traders. Further down, at the 0.6350 level, there has been a notable surge in buying activity. A break below this level could potentially result in a significant downward movement for the currency. Given the prevailing turbulence in the Australian dollar market, meticulous attention to position sizing is imperative.

It's essential to recognize the Australian dollar's strong correlation with global risk sentiment and the commodities market . Australia's pivotal role as a supplier of raw materials to Asia means it is sensitive to various crosscurrents in these markets. Consequently, the Australian dollar often reflects broader trends in risk appetite and global commodity prices.

As we assess the situation, it's important to acknowledge the ongoing transition within the market. The Australian dollar is currently caught in a state of flux, and caution should be exercised. A significant breakthrough above the 0.6520 level would signal a potential buying opportunity. However, until such an event occurs, skepticism regarding the Australian dollar's strength prevails. While Friday's candlestick displayed bullishness, it is essential to keep in mind the substantial selling pressure that had dominated the earlier days of the week, highlighting the cautious sentiment among buyers.

In conclusion, the Australian dollar's recent rally faces stern resistance as it approaches key technical levels. The 0.65 level and the shooting star pattern near the 50-Day EMA pose significant challenges. On the flip side, the 0.64 and 0.6350 levels are crucial areas of support. The Australian dollar remains sensitive to global risk sentiment and commodity market trends, making it a currency to watch closely amidst market uncertainty. Until a clear breakout above 0.6520 occurs, a cautious stance is advisable for traders assessing the Australian dollar's prospects.

