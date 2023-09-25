Public Voting Now Open For The 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge Improving Lives Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) SAINT PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 25, 2023 /3BL/ - 3M and Discovery Education today announced public voting is now open for the Improving Lives Award, a special recognition award that is a part of the annual 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist). From now through October 6, 2023, students, teachers, parents, and other members of the public can vote once per day here for the innovation from the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge they believe has the most potential to make a positive impact on the world.

“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcases the remarkable potential of youth to positively change the world for the better,” said John Banovetz, 3M executive vice president, chief technology officer and environmental responsibility.“3M takes pride in contributing to their achievements and supporting their growth and development as scientists. We encourage everyone to cast their vote in support of those whom they believe will create the biggest impact.”

In June, the top ten finalists were named for the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge – now in its sixteenth year as the nation's premier science competition – which recognizes outstanding innovations from young scientists in grades 5-8. Each finalist will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to work with a 3M scientist who will mentor them as they evolve their invention from idea to prototype. The Improving Lives Award started in 2019 to elevate the innovations of young scientists and to promote the importance of science.

The winners of both the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge and the Improving Lives Award will be revealed during an awards banquet at 3M's Global Headquarters in St. Paul, Minn. on October 10, 2023.

The 2023 Improving Lives Award winner will receive $2,000. All finalists can be considered for all prizes. The grand prize winner of the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge will receive $25,000 and the prestigious title of America's Top Young Scientist. In 2022, by public vote, middle schooler Harini Venkatesh from Plano, Texas, was named the recipient of the Improving Lives Award. Harini's project, The Comptometrist, was designed to improve eye care by reducing the time needed to determine a patient's myopic power. Harini's innovation could significantly improve the accuracy and experience of the eye examination process in the future.

“The finalists in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge are already working to make the world a better place,” said Amy Nakamoto, executive vice president of Social Impact at Discovery Education.“We are proud to partner with 3M to help nurture their creativity and problem-solving skills through the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Supporting students in exploring their curiosity as they learn and grow is one of most important ways we can work to improve the future.”

The award-winning 3M Young Scientist Challenge supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program – Young Scientist Lab – which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available through the Young Scientist Lab Channel and in the Social Impact Partnerships channel on Discovery Education Experience .

To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet this year's finalists, visit youngscientistlab.

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news .

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact initiatives, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at .

