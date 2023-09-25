Diaspora Arts Connection Presents Seventh Annual 'Let Her Sing' Event In San Francisco And Los Angeles

(MENAFN- B2Press) US - Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC) is thrilled to announce the seventh rendition of Let Her Sing®: A Celebration of Female Voices . This year's event, featuring a stellar lineup including the renowned Emel Mathlouthi and the acclaimed Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, is set to take place in two iconic locations: on Saturday, September 23 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, and for the first time in Los Angeles, on Sunday, September 24 at UCLA's Schoenberg Hall. This expansion to Los Angeles marks a significant milestone for DAC, reflecting its hope to spread the word and to increase awareness about the cause.

"Marking the anniversary of the“Women.Life.Freedom” movement and two years since the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, the importance of rallying behind the female voice has never been more paramount. This year's Let Her Sing is not just a celebration, but a powerful statement of resilience, unity, and defiance against the forces that seek to silence women," said Nazy Kaviani, DAC's Founder and Executive Director.

This year's stellar lineup includes:

●



Elaha Soroor (Afghanistan)

●



Emma (Iran)

●



Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)

●



Farah Siraj (Jordan)

●



Haniye Kian (Iran)

●



Mandana Khazraei (Iran)

●



Sakina Teyna (Kurdistan/Turkey)

●



Sanam Maroufkhani (Iran)

●



The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (USA)

Accompanying these incredible artists is the returning house band, led by Musical Director Yahya Alkhansa. The ensemble features Asaf Ophir, Bahar Badiee, Josh Melinger, Mohammad Talani, Niloufar Shiri, Nima Hafezieh, Narges Jajarmi, Safa Shokrai, and Yahya Alkhansa.

Dedicated to supporting diaspora artists and fostering connections between artists and audiences in the SF Bay Area and beyond, DAC's flagship "Let Her Sing" event stands as a beacon of hope and resistance in challenging times.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022