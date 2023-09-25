Monday, 25 September 2023 04:07 GMT

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Holds Official Welcome Ceremony For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. An official welcome ceremony has been held in Nakhchivan for President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish President.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

The Turkish President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The state anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for photos.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

