China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Lead The Region Out Of The Deadlock

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. The implementation of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway project will lead the region out of the deadlock, Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

He made these remarks while participating in the Global Sustainable Transport Forum, held in Beijing.

"The project will connect approximately 4 billion people. The expansion of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe, the Middle East, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and North Africa will positively impact mutual trade growth," he said.

The minister stressed that sustainable transportation is a global issue, not limited to any one country. In Eurasia, cooperation plays a key role in improving logistics for freight transport, and this includes the important "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway project as part of the "Belt and Road Initiative".

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet also touched upon the aviation industry, noting that direct air links with neighboring countries are being established, significant steps are being taken to expand the aviation potential of the country, and international airports "Batken" and "Karakol" will soon be put into operation.

The Global Sustainable Transport Forum includes participation from over 50 representatives of the public and private sectors, leaders of international and regional organizations, and representatives of major companies. Within the framework of the forum, the 15th International Exhibition on Transport, Technology, and Equipment is also taking place.