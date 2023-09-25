China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Lead The Region Out Of The Deadlock

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. The
implementation of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway project
will lead the region out of the deadlock, Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.
He made these remarks while participating in the Global
Sustainable Transport Forum, held in Beijing.
"The project will connect approximately 4 billion people. The
expansion of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe, the Middle
East, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and North Africa will positively
impact mutual trade growth," he said.
The minister stressed that sustainable transportation is a
global issue, not limited to any one country. In Eurasia,
cooperation plays a key role in improving logistics for freight
transport, and this includes the important
"China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway project as part of the "Belt
and Road Initiative".
The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet also touched upon the
aviation industry, noting that direct air links with neighboring
countries are being established, significant steps are being taken
to expand the aviation potential of the country, and international
airports "Batken" and "Karakol" will soon be put into
operation.
The Global Sustainable Transport Forum includes participation
from over 50 representatives of the public and private sectors,
leaders of international and regional organizations, and
representatives of major companies. Within the framework of the
forum, the 15th International Exhibition on Transport, Technology,
and Equipment is also taking place.
