Tucker Carlson alleges government interference in Putin interview attempt

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has made a noteworthy claim, asserting that unidentified individuals in Washington hindered his efforts to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This revelation came to light during an interview he conducted with Swiss publication Die Weltwoche, which was published on a Thursday. Carlson went on to express his disappointment with what he perceived as a lack of support from U.S. news media in response to his predicament.



According to Carlson, his attempts to secure an interview with Putin were met with interference from elements within the U.S. government. He voiced his frustration, stating, "I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me." This revelation raises questions about the extent to which external forces may have influenced media access to prominent international figures.



Carlson further elaborated on his sense of disappointment regarding the response from the U.S. news media, emphasizing that he believed there were few voices advocating for his right to conduct the interview and for the public's right to hear what Putin had to say. He remarked, "I don't think there was anybody who said 'wait a second. I may not like this guy but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says'." In his view, the absence of a broader discussion or advocacy for media access to Putin's perspective was a matter of concern. He concluded by highlighting that there was no formal decision or public input regarding the limitation on hearing Putin's voice, which left him feeling somewhat disillusioned with the situation.



In summary, Tucker Carlson's assertion about facing obstacles in his attempts to interview Vladimir Putin, allegedly instigated by unidentified figures in Washington, raises intriguing questions about the intersection of media access, government influence, and the role of news organizations. Additionally, his disappointment with the lack of broader support within the U.S. news media reflects concerns about the free exchange of information and differing perspectives in today's media landscape.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107133747