'Hindu Canadians Are Fearful...' Canadian MP Chandra Arya Slams PM Trudeau's Government

Arya's comments came after threats against the Hindu population in Canada from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other extreme groups, telling them to return to India amid the ongoing dispute between the two nations.

Chandra Arya stated, "I am more concerned about the outcome of what happened after the PM's (Trudeau) statement," in an interview with CBC News. "The safety of Hindu Canadians in our country is a concern, and they are afraid," he added.

He also cited a popular column, which had stated "The risk of ethnic and sectarian bloodshed in Canada is real." "What I am worried is that the bloodshed is going to be Hindu Canadian's blood," Arya added.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sensational claims about the "potential" participation of Indian operatives in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on Canadian territory on June 18 in British Columbia, tensions between India and Canada escalated.

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as“absurd” and“motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.