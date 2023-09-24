JAF Signs Joint Cooperation Agreement With Netherlands Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army on Sunday signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Netherlands Armed Forces.
The agreement aims to bolster cooperation, joint work and exchange of expertise in military fields between the two countries.
The agreement was signed by JAF Assistant for Planning, Organization and Defense Resources, and Dutch Ambassador in Amman, Harry Verweij.
